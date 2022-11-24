Two can play that game

The L&D fund is a salient call to action that emerged from this year’s talks. The phrase loss and damage refers to costs already being incurred on account of climate change-led weather extremes, including rising sea levels. Climate funding so far has concentrated mainly on cutting down on CO2 emissions, while 30% of it has gone towards helping populations mitigate such changes. As per experts, the funding could cover costs from damage that nations could not avoid (through mitigation, such as cutting down on GHG emissions) or adapt to (via practices to protect against the impact of climate change). The need for this fund has been underscored by a report compiled by 55 vulnerable nations that have estimated their combined climate-linked losses in the last two decades to about $525 bn or roughly 20% of their collective GDP. This figure could shoot up to $580 bn annually by 2030.