Tossing off the mask

It is interesting to see the evolution of safety norms, across the world in the aftermath of the Covid crisis. Here in India, the only so-called Covid restriction that remains in place is the filling up of the Air Suvidha form before heading off to an international destination. Some of the strictest Covid restrictions are still in place in China, which maintains a zero-COVID policy. Masking happens to be the bare minimum of the requirement, and the administration has not shied away from locking down entire cities with populations in the millions, even as early as in November when a single case of Covid was reported. Recently, the officials instructed Peking University to be shut down as one case was detected here. As expected, small pockets of the nation erupted in riots and unrest, only to be rapidly quelled by the government.