Evidence of cooking 7.8 lakh years ago rewrites human history

A new study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, suggests that early humans first cooked food around 780,000 years ago. Before now, the earliest evidence of cooked food was around 170,000 years ago, with early Homo sapiens and Neanderthals using fire to cook vegetables and meat. The new study shows that Homo erectus, an ancestor of modern humans, was cooking food much further back in history. “Setting this date back by more than 600,000 years has implications for reconstructing the evolutionary history of ancient humans,” study co-author Jens Najorka from The Natural History Museum, London, told DW.