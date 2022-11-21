Medieval rites of passage

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha in December 2021, it was stated that a total of 2,790 complaints of ragging had been received from students since 2018, of which action had been taken in 1,296 (which is less than 50%) of the cases. All these developments were reported in spite of the presence of adequate legislation to tackle ragging. In October last year, the UGC had issued a circular pertaining to the revised procedure for students to file an online anti-ragging affidavit. The circular refers to the Supreme Court Judgment from 2009 which led to the UGC notifying the Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009. As per the rules, each student is required to submit an online undertaking each academic year confirming that the students will not engage in any form of ragging. The details of the institution’s Nodal Officer of Anti Ragging also needs to be highlighted on the website, and placed prominently on campus.