Celestial phenomena: The mysterious comets that hide in asteroid belt

Researchers from the study, hoping to spot more mavericks in the main belt, found just one new candidate: 2001 NL19. “This is the only one that seems to have a little something,” Ferellec said, describing the object’s faint tail-like feature streaking away from the sun. It could have been born of ice vapourisation, making the object cometary. More observations will be necessary as it reapproaches the sun, when a coma or tail is most likely to appear.