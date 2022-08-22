A love letter to Madras@383

The city has been referred to as an educational hotspot with reputed academic institutions and a list of alumni that could give Harvard a run for its money.

The metro has many things going for it. The city is more affordable than Bengaluru, in terms of living expenses – about 14.76% cheaper.

Factor in the component of rental, and our city’s rent on average is 27.42% lower than that of Bengaluru.

We also have an exemplary public transport network, supported by both road as well as suburban and metro rail connectivity.

Debilitating traffic jams, a hallmark of metros like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, are few and far between here.

Public safety, as well as law and order are things we take for granted. Yes, people do get shooed away from beaches and other free to use public congregation points before midnight, but the city has a safe vibe going for it, which makes it a favourite for not just students, but professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The assimilative nature of our society can be seen in how Tibetan refugees and students have been absorbed into the social fabric.

Or how Marwadi and Gujarati traders in Sowcarpet or Purasawalkam bargain with you in chaste Tamizh. And let’s not get started on the influence our food, films and music have on the rest of India.