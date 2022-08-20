Grey-market imports: How Russia is dodging Western sanctions

Parallel imports refer to goods that are imported into a market without their manufacturers’ consent.

To be clear, they are authentic goods, but they may be meant by the manufacturer to be sold in a different country or region.

For example, if a pair of Levi’s jeans produced, packaged and priced for the Indian market is imported by a reseller to be sold in Germany outside of the apparel maker’s certified distribution channels, then that’s a parallel import.

Such imports are deemed to be on the gray market as they are sold by unauthorized dealers.

Since brand owners have no control over the distribution of these goods, they are not covered by their warranty plans.