A level playing field: Curbing commodity-market speculation

NEW YORK: Primary commodity prices have been on a roller-coaster ride for the past year, and especially for the past six months.

In the futures markets, crude oil prices rose by 39% in the month from February 8 to March 8, 2022, from $89 per barrel to $124 per barrel, and then fell by 23% in the following month to $95 per barrel.

The price climbed again, to $122 per barrel, on June 8, but had declined to $88 per barrel on August 4 – below the level of early February.