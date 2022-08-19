40 years of CDs: From listening pleasure to useless trash

NEW YORK: It’s 1985. We — budding sound engineers — are sitting in the classroom, listening spellbound to the sounds of “Friday Night in San Francisco” — the legendary guitar album by Al di Meola, Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, among the best guitarists in the world at the time.

The sound is crystal clear, the tones bubble out of the speakers. Although the music is playing at “room volume,” we have the feeling we can hear every note, every finger stroking the strings.

We even think we can hear the breathing of the musicians. What we don’t hear: The hiss from a tape or cassette, or the scratch and crackle of a vinyl record.