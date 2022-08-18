Our growing reliance on the ‘quantify everything’ economy

NEW YORK: One of the promises of digital life is that more data can help us make better choices. But we also need to be mindful of the economic and human costs of putting a Fitbit on every aspect of being human.

There are movements all around us to quantify and optimise more parts of our lives. Financial services companies crunch numbers to assess who should qualify for a home mortgage.

Companies like Apple and Amazon want to make people healthier by giving us and our doctors more information about our sleep, heart rate and other aspects of our bodies.

Some courts use software to help set prison terms by assessing the likelihood that an individual will commit future crimes.