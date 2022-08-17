World Cup 2022: No anticipation, only chaos, ahead of Qatar

NEW YORK: One thing is certain: The new stadiums will glitter, and the skyline of Doha will glow in bright colors.

FIFA will get the spectacle it’s after and Qatar will get the attention on a major world stage that it so desires.

The host team now even gets to play the opening match a day earlier than originally scheduled, on November 20.

Millions worldwide will surely tune in for that match between Qatar and Ecuador. After all, it is the World Cup, “the greatest show on Earth.”

FIFA has changed the schedule to please Qatar — just three and a half months before the start of the tournament. So, cue the euphoria.