Economic downturn: Lanka collapsed first, but it won’t be the last

Sri Lanka is Exhibit A. We were once an economic hope, with an educated population and a median income among the highest in South Asia. But it was an illusion.

After 450 years of colonialism, 40 years of neo-liberalism, and four years of total failure by our politicians, Sri Lanka and its people have been beggared.

The former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa deepened our debt problems, but the economy has been structurally unsound across administrations.

We simply import too much, export too little and cover the difference with debt. This unsustainable economy was always going to collapse.