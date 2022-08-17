A rescue mission called Ramsar

CHENNAI: It was a high point for ecologists, especially those in Tamil Nadu, when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change declared 10 more sites in the State to be added to the list of Ramsar sites – wetlands designated to have international importance.

Along with the three sites that were announced in July, and one that was identified two decades ago, the State now has 14 wetlands – the highest in India – that now have a protective sheath.