Globalisation shocks that could hurt China, aid India

NEW YORK: Over the past decade and a half, financial, health, and geopolitical shocks have pummelled world trade.

The 2008 global financial crisis devastated the banks that financed much of the world’s commerce, and then triggered a secular decline in economic growth.

In 2020, the Covid pandemic closed factories and upended global supply chains. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted food and energy supplies, threatening to divide the world along geopolitical lines.