The way forward: How India can sustain rapid economic growth

By BARRY EICHENGREEN, POONAM GUPTA

NEW YORK: One country stands out from the gloomy overall tone of the International Monetary Fund’s recent update of its World Economic Outlook. Against the backdrop of tepid 3.2% global growth in 2022, the IMF expects India’s GDP to expand by 7.4%.

This is the fastest growth of any large economy except Saudi Arabia, which is the incidental beneficiary of upward pressure on global oil prices from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

India may be buying Russian crude at a discount, but, as the world’s third largest oil importer, it is still burdened by high oil prices.