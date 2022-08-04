Striking it rich on YouTube, the cash cow of cyberspace

The term “YouTube automation” is a bit of a misnomer. It usually means farming out work to freelancers rather than relying on an automated process. It is hardly a new idea and yet one that has recently become more popular. Farming out work allows people to run multiple channels, without the time-consuming tasks of writing scripts, recording voice-overs or editing video. And the process is often pitched as a foolproof way to make cash. To get started, you just need money — for how-to courses and video producers.