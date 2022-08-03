Hope for justice in Beirut blast fading

By J HOLLEIS, R SALMAN

The timing couldn’t have been worse. Just a few days ahead of the second anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, which killed 216 people, injured 6,000 and shattered the homes of some 300,000 people in the surrounding neighbourhoods, part of the northern grain silos gave in and collapsed with a loud crash. Only this time, nobody was killed. But the sound resembled an explosion, and together with the smoke and the fire, it rekindled the trauma caused when 2,750 metric tons (3,031 US tons) of unsecured ammonium nitrate detonated at the port on August 4, 2020.

“I don’t feel that two years have passed at all,” William Noun in Beirut told DW after the latest collapse. He lost his brother Joe Noun in the 2020 explosion. “I still feel the same heartbreak as the first day,” he added. The collapse of the 50-meter (164 feet) high silos came after a weekslong fire triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat. In an interview with DW in Beirut, Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh, who is in charge of the port, rejected accusations that the government had failed to take action when the fire broke out three weeks ago.

“Experts told us that is impossible to take the wheat out due to the fragile structure of the silo,” Hamieh said, adding that the government will still try to preserve the more secure parts of the remaining structure. The silos, which had shielded parts of Beirut during the 2020 blast, have stirred controversy. In April, the Lebanese government approved the demolition of the silos after a survey found they could collapse in the coming months. But many survivors and families of the victims had argued that the silos could contain evidence for the judicial probe into the 2020 blast. Many also wanted the silos to remain as a memorial.

The 2020 blast is widely seen by many Lebanese as a symbol of corruption and cronyism by a ruling elite that has also driven the country into a devastating financial disaster.

Economically, the Lebanese pound (also called lira) has been in free fall, with an inflation rate of up to 90%. In turn, large parts of the population have become impoverished, and as a result of the war in Ukraine, the wheat-importing country might also have to face a significant shortfall of the commodity in the near future.

“We are already seeing a long queue outside bakeries,” Anna Fleischer, head of the Heinrich Böll Foundation’s office in Beirut, told DW. For her, it is obvious that Lebanon is not in the middle of a crisis but is experiencing a “full collapse,” for which far-reaching reforms are needed and not “light cosmetic measures.”

However, the political landscape in Lebanon would first need to change for citizens to regain some kind of trust in the ruling class. “But on the second anniversary of the Beirut blast, the Lebanese crisis is worse, economically, politically and judicially,” Mohanad Hage Ali, director of communications and fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in London, told DW, and added that “politically, the 2022 elections resulted in a hung parliament, which is poised to increase delays in forming a new government, and perhaps even electing a new president.”

He doubts the next Lebanese president would be interested in pursuing the port blast investigation at all. “The most likely candidate so far, Soleiman Frangieh, is protecting the former Lebanese Public Works and Transportation Minister Youssef Fenianos, who is wanted in the port blast investigation,” Hage Ali said. Over the past two years, the probe into the port blast has been dogged by allegations of systematic political obstruction. The country’s strong political and military group Hezbollah and its allies have reportedly been on the forefront of efforts to derail the investigation.