Greased palms and dirty money

Last month, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit (DVAC) arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in Sriperumbudur who had demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 for transferring a patta name. The complainant had reached out to the DVAC, Kancheepuram detachment which caught the officer red-handed when he reiterated the demand to process the complainant’s application during a rendezvous set up to trap the official. Earlier in March, DVAC sleuths raided the office of Natarajan, the Deputy Transport Commissioner in Ezhilagam, Chepauk. The officials seized around Rs 35 lakh in unaccounted cash, collected as bribe from 30 assistants who were eager to be promoted as superintendents.

These cases are just the tip of the iceberg as corruption and bribery seem to have become a way of life for government officials in the State as per a report by a local NGO. Last September, Arappor Iyakkam, the non-profit said in a survey that 93% of citizens interviewed confessed that they were forced to pay a bribe either directly or indirectly to access a government service. About 77% of respondents blamed the lackadaisical attitude of the officers, their intent to seek bribes, and the absence of an avenue to register a complaint as the reasons for deterioration in service levels. Among the offices where applicants were supposed to pay a bribe, revenue and registration offices emerged on top, followed by the police and the RTO. Last year, the TN police had even compiled a list of 61 activities for which station-level cops referred to a bribe rate card, with the quantum of handouts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1 lakh.

The rot is not limited to lower rung officials but even highly placed civil services officers too. Worst of all, the conviction rate for any misdemeanours leaves the justice system red-faced. As per data available in the public domain, not a single FIR has been lodged against any corrupt IAS officer in the State for the last 20 years. On the other hand, FIRs have been registered against several politicians for corruption. The recent episodes of corruption, bribery and complaints against government officials and elected representatives being uncovered in the State has prompted condemnation from the top.

Chief Minister MK Stalin cautioned elected representatives that he would be compelled into taking action and turning a dictator if instances of indiscipline, disobedience and irregularities crop up. Addressing everyone from the Corporation Mayor to the Panchayat Ward Councillor, the CM said everyone should perform their functions without creating an opportunity for a complaint to be raised, in the service of social justice.

The solutions cannot be short-term and require a complete overhaul of the system. Stakeholders in the public policy space believe that the time is ripe for the implementation of a Right to Service legislation. Such a Bill could ensure that government services are rendered in a timely, transparent and accountable manner with officials being held liable for their actions. There are also demands for the creation of a Right to Service Commission to look into the grievances of citizens, who can air their concerns regarding the rejection of an application for a said service or inaction with respect to an application.

The appointment of the Commissioner of this body should be carried out with the consensus of the CM, the Opposition leader and the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, activists have suggested. If Tamil Nadu is serious about achieving its goals of being a super State, it must address this multi-headed hydra of corruption and bribery.