Crunched for fuel: Why US gas can’t solve Europe’s energy crisis

WASHINGTON: As Europe weans itself off Russian energy as punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the continent’s demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has soared to unprecedented levels.

The US is now the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, yet political, economic and technical limits prevent the country from being its full-on savior.

While the industry is booming, lacking export capacity is bottle-necking supply to Europe and the rest of the world.