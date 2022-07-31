Of problematic neighbours

NEW DELHI: Last month, India observed the 23rd anniversary of victory against Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.

It marked over two decades of the Indian Army’s successful removal of Pak forces that had illegally occupied a hilltop at the Indian side of the LoC at Kargil, Ladakh.

As many as 527 Indian soldiers were martyred in the three-month long conflict, which erupted when Pakistan attempted to cut off Ladakh from Kashmir, drive Indian forces from Siachen Glacier and deprive locals access to essentials, thereby mounting pressure on India to accept Pakistan’s terms and conditions in the then-ongoing Kashmir issue.