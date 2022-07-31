There are holes on the ocean floor. Experts don’t know why

By CHRISTINE CHUNG

NEW YORK: Deep in the waters along a volcanic ridge in the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, sea explorers using a remotely operated vehicle to examine largely unexplored areas found a pattern of holes in the sand.

During the dive, north of the Azores, near Portugal’s mainland, on July 23, they saw about a dozen sets of holes resembling a track of lines on the ocean floor, at a depth of 1.6 miles.

Then about a week later, on Thursday, there were four more sightings on the Azores Plateau, which is underwater terrain where three tectonic plates meet.

Those holes were about a mile deep and about 300 miles away from the site of the expedition’s initial discovery.