Myanmar junta puts citizens under scanner

By controlling the biggest telecom company in Myanmar, Telenor, the junta has restricted internet access and censored online content. There have also been reports that the junta has installed spyware on telecom services and internet providers to further monitor and combat online “traitors.” “We are not safe. Basically, all our information can be exposed. The junta heavily uses its digital power to spread misinformation and disinformation, as well as to detect where we are and what we are doing,” said activist Yi. HRW Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson told DW the cameras are the “epitome of intrusive surveillance,” and would allow the junta to remotely monitor, track and ultimately raid the operations of opponents.