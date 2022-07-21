People’s President in the making

CHENNAI: As the countdown to elect India’s 15th President drew to a close on Thursday, the mood around the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu’s residence was upbeat. The counting for the presidential election was being viewed as a mere formality, as Murmu who was backed by both the ruling party and other influential political stakeholders, was set to outrun the Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha by a big margin. Murmu (64) had led the race when it came to the counting of the MP votes, where of the 748 valid votes, Murmu bagged 540 votes, while Sinha got 208 votes.

Having garnered 53.13% of the total vote value after three rounds of counting, Murmu’s lead was bigger than what was expected. Her ascension to the highest constitutional office in the country heralds a few significant firsts for the nation. For one, she will be India’s first tribal President, a feat that has taken seven decades. She would also be only the second woman President of the nation, after the stint of Pratibha Patil.