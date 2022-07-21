Of emblems and posturing

CHENNAI: The national emblem, a replica of the Ashoka Pillar that was unveiled by PM Narendra Modi atop the new Parliament building recently had riled up the Opposition on a design-centric argument.

Leaders alleged that the design and character of the national symbol has been altered. They remarked that the depiction of the lions in the emblem is unnecessarily menacing.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that changing the nature of the lions on the pillar is an insult to the national symbol.

The allegations have snowballed into a war of words on Twitter, where people have lauded the government for showcasing the lion’s teeth for once, and portraying an image of India in a new and improved avatar, and not a nation that takes things lying down.

The Centre has stood its ground, stating that the 9,500 kg bronze structure is a replica of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar at Sarnath, something even the sculptor has clarified.

The angry look of the lions was attributed to a difference in perception of the statue, when seen from the ground.

The impact of angle, height and scale must be taken into account when comparing the two structures, said Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The four lions mounted back-to-back on the circular abacus represent characteristics of courage, pride, power and confidence. The animals depicted include a bull, a horse and an elephant, which represent stages of the Buddha’s life, with the lions representing the pinnacle, i.e. enlightenment. Apart from the dharma chakras, the pillar also contains the refrain Satyameva Jayate. Setting aside creative liberties, it is worth noting how other nations have represented themselves through emblems, keeping in mind the trait of aggression.

The Great Seal of the US comprises of a bald eagle, bearing in one of its talons, an olive branch, and in the other talon thirteen arrows, and in its beak the motto E pluribus unum (Latin for ‘out of many, one’), and a constellation of 13 stars.

The German coat of arms has a black eagle, with a red beak, a red tongue, red feet on a golden background. The bird of prey has found a place in the coat of arms of Mexico as well. This symbol depicts a Mexican eagle perched on a prickly pear cactus devouring a rattlesnake. Legend says the Aztec people knew where to build their city as soon as they saw an eagle eating a snake on top of a lake.

The ‘formidable’ ethos of nations has been adopted in emblems in the Arab world as well. Saudi Arabia’s emblem showcases a palm tree crisscrossed by two swords, representative of the Kingdom’s assets i.e. its people and natural resources, and its defence forces.

Interestingly, Nepal has a pacifist emblem with Mount Everest in the background, dotted by a garland of rhododendron, the national flower, and in the foreground, an image of a female and male hand joined in unison, showcasing gender equality. This emblem has undergone many iterations over the years. South Korea’s coat of arms also depicts five hibiscus flower petals upon which a taegeuk symbol is imposed. The symbol made of a red and blue semicircle is also known as the great duality, mirroring the symbol of yin and yang, or good and evil in Chinese culture.

Such emblems are symbolic of the values that a nation holds dear to its conscience.

Revamping emblems aggressively does little to positively impact the government’s credibility.

At the end of the day, governments are judged more by their character, ethics, and consistency, than any attempts at posturing.