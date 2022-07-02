With 2 successful launches, India's work horse PSLV gallops faster

Some of the other launch vehicles currently in operation include:

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark II (GSLV Mk II), which is the largest launch vehicle developed by India currently in operation. This fourth generation launch vehicle is a three stage vehicle with four liquid strap-ons. The indigenously developed cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS), which is flight proven, forms the third stage of GSLV Mk II. From January 2014, the vehicle has achieved four consecutive successes. The first GSLV launch was on April 18, 2001 and the maiden mission was a success. Since then 14 GSLV missions have been conducted of which four were unsuccessful including one in August 2021.