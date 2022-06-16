Tussle over Mekadatu project to reach crescendo in CWMA meet

On Monday, Chief Minister Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and restrain the CWMA from discussing Karnataka's Mekedatu project proposal in its meeting. In a letter to the Modi, he pointed out that the scope of the CWMA is limited to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery issue and it cannot consider any other subject. He also highlighted that the matter was sub-judice as three petitions had been filed by the state on the issue and were pending before the Supreme Court. "These involve critical questions on the role of the CWMA, which can be clarified only by the Supreme Court. Hence, we are apprehensive that the CWMA's decision to rush to discuss this issue, which is beyond its scope, even before our applications are heard by the Supreme Court, is an attempt to subvert the earlier verdict of the court," the Chief Minister stated in his communique to the PM.