TN govt files plea against CWMA in SC on discussing Mekedatu issue

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday filed a petition against Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in the Supreme Court asking the Court to give direction to the CWMA not to discuss the Mekedatu issue.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, in a statement, said that CWMA in its 16th meeting to be held on June 17 has decided to discuss the Mekedatu issue. "The petition is filed in the Supreme Court to give direction to CWMA not to discuss the Mekedatu issue as it does not have the authority. The State government will take steps to protect the rights of the Tamil people", said Duraimurugan.

He also said that CWMA in a letter dated May 25, this year, has informed that it has the powers to discuss Mekedatu issue but the letter contradicts the Supreme Court direction dated May 18, 2018, and the Union government's announcement dated June 1, 2018, which restricts CWMA from taking up the Mekedatu issue.

Earlier in the day, PMK Chief S Ramadoss, in a statement, urged the State government not to permit CWMA from taking up the Mekedatu issue for discussion. "CWMA right from the beginning is in support of the Karnataka government in the Mekedatu issue. The CWMA was formed only to implement the directions of Cauvery Tribunal and when the Tribunal has ruled out that Mekedatu dam cannot be constructed without the consent of Tamil Nadu, how can CWMA take up Mekedatu issue for discussion,” questioned Ramadoss, who also urged the Union government to withdraw the permission given for Karnataka government to prepare Detailed Project Report for Mekedatu dam.