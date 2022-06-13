WorldChildLabourDay: Rehabilitation of kids should start with parents

For their part, the state government has formed Child Welfare Committees, Child Protection Units and several other departments that are directly engaged in the welfare of children. Under the National Child Labour Project, the state government plays an active role in identifying and eliminating child labour in every cottage industry as soon as it is brought to their notice. Children have been rescued from despicable living conditions and hard manual labour from agricultural where they had been working literally as slaves; young girls have been rescued from garment factories where they were locked in godowns and forced to work 12 to 15 hours a day to earn for their weddings; little children as young as ten have been rescued with their families from fireworks factories and so on. And the government’s efforts are amply reflected in the reduced number of child labourers too. But, are we missing something… something so obvious that we don’t even consider it a problem?