Are South's back-to-back blockbusters a trend or brief escapade?

Since Aristotle and his Poetics, story tellers and script doctors have tried to refine the basic elements of a good story genre-wise. In his classic book Story: Style, Structure, Substance, and the Principles of Screenwriting by Robert Mckee, considered to a gospel for aspiring screenwriters in Hollywood and elsewhere in the world, the author describes what works in cinema with some of best stories to have graced the silver screen, including Casablanca, Godfather, LA Confidential and Chinatown as reference. According to him, the basic beat that works in any good cinema remains the same and can be learnt. The action genre, always a favourite among the masses, too has its basic structure that works irrespective of the plot or the worlds in which massive clashes between the protagonist and antagonist take place.