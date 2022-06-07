Honourable Minister aka Mr Punctual

CHENNAI: When was the last time that a Minister was termed as Mr Punctual by the officials? Elected officials being on time may have been common in the cabinet of former Chief Ministers K Kamaraj or Annadurai but in recent times, most of them arrive late, be it for the official function or for the party function.

However, Minister for MSMEs, TM Anbarasan, is popular for arriving on time for any type of function, which keeps officials and guests on their toes.

Recently, when this reporter went for an event in which Anbarasan was the chief guest, officials of the department asked the reporter to be on time for the function. When he asked for the reason, he was informed that the Minister is known for his punctuality. Though the statement sounded incredulous to him, it couldn’t be dismissed completely.

So he arrived on time for the function, and to his pleasant surprise the Minister arrived on time as well. And the elected official did not waste much time and asked others to start the programme immediately.

Only then the reporter understood that even in contemporary politics, there are ministers who respect other people’s timings and that the Minister had rightly earned the title, Mr Punctual.