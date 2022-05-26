Trauma of being in wrong place at wrong time

CHENNAI: It was a case of two women in the wrong place at the wrong time. And it was only after nearly 24 hours of trauma — after going through a ‘bloody’ Tuesday night and a highly unpleasant experience with police — they could breathe a sigh of relief.

The mother-daughter duo was moving on their two-wheeler and was on Swami Naickan Street in Chindatripet when the slain Balachandar, a BJP functionary, fell on their vehicle. There was blood all over — on their clothes, two-wheeler and the road. The mother and daughter, in their 40s and 20s respectively, witnessing the victim with cut injuries all over, including on his head, was so scared that they somehow managed to flee the scene, leaving their vehicle behind.

After a sleepless night, the next morning they were at the police station to get their two-wheeler back. At the station, the cops were looking for more clues on the incident and one after the other kept grilling the women. Some cops even asked them why they failed to intervene and rescue Balachandar, conveniently forgetting that even the PSO, who was assigned to prevent any such incident, was nowhere to be seen then.

By Wednesday evening, police knew who all were behind the killing. And after checking and rechecking the CCTV footage, which showed that the women duo has nothing to do with the murder, the police let them go with their vehicle.