Great Lakes Institute conducts 16th and 17th convocations

Chennai: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted its 16th and 17th convocation for the years 2020 and 2021 batch students at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The chief guests for the occasion. CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra delivered the graduation address and Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Bank, delivered the keynote address.

A total of 1,145 students from 2020 and 2021 batches across two full-time and two executive programmes, including PGPM, PGDM, PGXPM and PGPM (FLEX) got their certificates this year.

From the 2020 batch, 599 students graduated and from the 2021 batch, 546 students graduated. Nearly, 112 students from 2020 batch received gold medals and 92 students from the 2021 batch received gold medals. Nine students each from the 2020 and 2021 batch received cash awards and 13 students were recognised as Best Outgoing students.

Welcoming the students, Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean of Great Lakes Institute of Management thanked the families of the students for supporting the students through the toughest times in the history of our nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the past two academic years he said, “We have placed 100 per cent of our students and our faculty have tripled their overall research productivity from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022, this is part of our long-term agenda which we wish to highlight. Our class of 2021 patiently endured hours of online classes and after coming to campus dealt with an unprecedented bio-bubble on campus for four months.”