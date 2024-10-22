DyCM Udhayanidhi distributes Rs 1 crore worth material to 13 sportspersons

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday distributed Rs 1 crore worth assistance, including a modern racing cycles and financial aid to attend sports events to 13 sports persons on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation.

Deputy Chief Minister distributed a cheque for Rs 5.29 lakh, which would cover the air fare, accommodation and entrance fee to chess player A Savarnika who took part in the chess championship held at Germany, France and Portugal from October 10 to 21. He also distributed a cheque for Rs 11.73 lakh to seven para-athletes who will participate in the World Youth Skill Sports in Thailand from December 1 and 7, 2024.

Udhayanidhi also distributed race cycles worth Rs 83.33 lakh to five racers of the state on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation. Altogether, over Rs 1 crore worth assistance was provided to 13 sports persons on behalf of the state government and the foundation by the deputy CM. Additional chief secretary of the state sports department Atulya Mishra and member secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu J Meghnath Reddy were also present.