DT Next Impact | TN bans Conocarpus planting, native trees to replace existing ones

CHENNAI: Citing environmental and health hazards, the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest has banned the planting of the alien tree species Conocarpus across the State. In addition, instructions have been issued to replace planted Conocarpus with native tree species.

In an order dated January 11, department secretary P Senthil Kumar said that the alien tree species, introduced as an ornamental tree, is extensively used in landscaping of road medians along roads and in public gardens as it maintains its dark green leaf cover throughout the year and withstands harsh environmental conditions.

In September, DT Next highlighted the presence of Conocarpus planted by the Greater Chennai Corporation at Neelankarai Beach for landscaping. The article also warned of health hazards caused by the pollen of the trees. Following the article, the civic body and forest department removed the alien trees and planted palm trees.

The letter instructed the forest department to stop planting Conocarpus in forest and government lands, near human habitations, hotels and resorts, and near medical and educational institutions, besides preventing the growth and import of Conocarpus.

The departments concerned have been advised to expedite the process of removing Conocarpus planted in lands under their control and replanting them with native species. “District Green Committees may give blanket permissions in this regard to departments concerned to replace Conocarpus with native tree species,” the letter said.

The forest department under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission will also provide free native tree saplings to private persons and institutions to replace Conocarpus.

The decision to ban the species is based on a communication from the head of the Forest Force about the research findings that revealed the species have negative impacts on the environment and human health. “It is observed that humans may contract illnesses like common cold, cough, asthma, allergies, and others when Conocarpus’ pollen spreads across the surrounding areas. Many cases of pollen allergies have been reported during the flowering season,” the communication stated.

O Unnikrishnan, a social worker, said the GCC should immediately pay heed to the instructions and uproot all the Conocarpus trees in all 15 Zones in Chennai and the GCC Commissioner should fix a deadline for the same.