DT Health: Robotic-assisted technology in knee replacement surgery

By Dr Ashok Kumar PS, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Asia Orthopedic Institute, SIMS Hospital

CHENNAI: The computer-assisted procedures in total knee replacements have ushered in a new era, aiming to increase precision and eliminate manual errors. The quest for advanced solutions got more intensive as component placement and joint balance became technically challenging.

Because of anatomical difficulties, the introduction of computer guidance was a watershed moment, allowing surgeons to intricately arrange, balance, and place components, which is crucial in complex situations. However, Robotic Technology was able to perform total knee replacement with higher precision to next level.

This technological advancement not only enables exact planning, but also creative ways adapted precisely to individual needs, demonstrating benefits such as rapid recuperation, less discomfort, and precise component placement. The rise in robot-assisted surgeries across medical disciplines highlights its allure, promising precision, accuracy, and mistake reduction, making knee replacements an ideal target for this game-changing technology.

The Robotic surgical system at the Asian Orthopaedic Institute at SIMS Hospital has streamlined workflow and accurate measurements to ensure perfect balance and positioning down to the last detail.

The capacity of the robotic system to build a virtual boundary on the bone surface ensures less bone loss and improves precision. Using patient-specific 3D bone models allows for individualised procedures that accommodate to particular anatomical quirks, resulting in knee implants with submillimeter accuracy and optimal alignment.

CORI’s distinguishing characteristic is the absence of pre-operative CT scans or MRIs, which streamlines the surgical process while lowering costs and radiation exposure. The reduction in radiation exposure is critical for operating room professionals and sensitive people. This low-cost strategy is consistent with the larger goals of accessibility and patient comfort.

Patients benefit from lower blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, allowing them to resume normal activities sooner and with enhanced knee functionality.