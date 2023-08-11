DT Health: Rare cardiac surgery done at SIMS Hospital

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old male patient was successfully treated for a rare cardiac cause of hoarseness of voice and breathing difficulty in a 66-year-old man through multiple complex surgical interventions at the Institute of Cardiac and Aortic Disorders team at SIMS Hospitals.

The patient was evaluated for breathing difficulty and hoarseness of voice. Following treatment with an ENT surgeon for two months, he was referred to a pulmonologist for his breathlessness. A preliminary diagnosis of chronic obstructive lung disease was made. But a chest X-ray revealed an abnormal shadow, calling for a CT Chest, which showed a large aortic aneurysm of 7 cm.

The echocardiogram showed that he had moderate dysfunction of the heart muscle, owing to which we decided to do a coronary angiogram that showed severe blockages of all his arteries supplying the heart muscle.

Highlighting the complications of this case, Dr VV Bashi, Director & Senior Consultant of the institute said, “Keeping the above challenges and the critical state of the patient’s medical condition in mind, our dedicated team of doctors planned to proceed with the staged procedure intervention. On receiving the consent we performed one procedure after the other, in a controlled manner. We did the CABG on a beating heart as the first procedure and then stenting of the aorta. We did bypass on a beating heart, without the need for a heart-lung machine and the balloon pump.”