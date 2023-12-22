DT Health: Brain bypass surgery performed at MGM Healthcare

CHENNAI: A brain bypass surgery was recently performed to treat a rare Moyamoya disease in a seven-year-old child at a private hospital in the city. The rare condition, which is more common in the childhood age group, affects only about one in a million people.

Baby Shrividya (name changed) was brought to MGM Healthcare in September 2023 in a prolonged unconscious state after having multiple episodes of strokes and seizures.

After a thorough investigation Dr Roopesh Kumar, Director of Neurosurgery, Institute of Neurosurgery at MGM Healthcare, and team performed a cerebral angiogram that confirmed the Moyamoya disease diagnosis.

Moyamoya diseases is majorly identified in Children, in which the normal blood vessels in the brain are narrow and blocked. ‘Moyamoya’ means puff of smoke in Japanese and describes the appearance of tiny vessels that form to compensate for the blockage. Dr Roopesh Kumar, Director, Institute of Neurosurgery at MGM Healthcare along with his team of doctors performed a bypass surgery in the brain to rebuild the blood circulation to the brain.