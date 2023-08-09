DT Campus: SRM IST, RSC jointly organise 3-day chemistry camp

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Ramapuram Campus, Chennai and The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), India organised a Three-Day Residential Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camp for Grade IX students of Government Schools at SRM IST, Ramapuram campus.

The Camp was inaugurated by Dr V Subbiah Bharathi, Director-SRM Group of Institutions Ramapuram along with Ms Melissa Mendonza, Programme Executive, Royal Society of Chemistry.

The aim of the Chemistry Camp is to promote appreciation for chemistry by providing school students from diverse backgrounds, an opportunity to explore practical chemistry and inspire them to pursue chemistry at university and further.

The chemistry camp is being organised as part of the RSC Yusuf Hamied Inspirational Science Programme hosted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai and have over 67 students participating from around 28 Government Schools from in and around Chennai.