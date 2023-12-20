DT Campus: AM Jain College lends helping hand to people affected by floods

CHENNAI: As Chennai and its surrounding areas recovered from the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, AM Jain College, a premier educational institution in Chennai, extended a helping hand to residents in Meenambakkam recently.

The college initiated a substantial food distribution drive, handing over nearly 1,000 food packets.

College Secretary Mr Udhan Kumar Chordia and Associate Secretary Hemant Chordia played a key role in actively serving this initiative by participating in the food distribution drive.

In a concerted effort to further support the community, the college also organized the distribution of essential rations, household items, clothing, blankets, and other necessities on Sunday.

Around 1,000 kits were handed out to those in need. Additionally, the college hosted a medical camp.