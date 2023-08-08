DRO, Tahsildar hurt in blast at K’giri cracker godown

COIMBATORE: Three persons including a District Revenue Officer (DRO) and a Tahsildar suffered injuries in an accidental blast during inspection at a fire cracker godown in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Special DRO Balaji and tahsildar Muthupandi, 47 along with other officials of the revenue department had gone for an inspection in the fire cracker godown owned by Sabu Purusothaman and Sanju from Kerala.

As officials entered the godown located in J Karapalli village near Kelamangalam in Hosur, the stacks of firecrackers fell off while resulting in a blast due to friction. The two officials and cracker godown manager, identified by police as Srimanth, 30 from Madurai got trapped amidst the blasting crackers.

They were immediately rescued and rushed to Hosur Government Hospital by a 108 ambulance.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel arrived and doused the fire. District Collector KM Sarayu visited the injured officials at the hospital and directed doctors to take better care of them.

Police said Srimanth had suffered upto 90 per cent burns and has been referred to Salem Government Hospital in a critical condition. The DRO, who suffered around 20 per cent burns, has been sent to a private hospital in Bangalore, while the tahsildar suffered only simple burns. The Kelamangalam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on. Special teams were deployed to monitor fire cracker godowns in Krishnagiri following a recent blast in a cracker godown that killed nine persons and injured 13 others.