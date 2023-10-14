Drinking water to be suspended in parts of north Chennai from Oct 16-18

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation carries out subway construction work near Royapuram railway station, the re-alignment of the pipeline will be done by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for two days. So, the drinking water supply will be suspended in Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones (zones 4 and 5) from October 16 to 18.

To ensure that the pipeline drinking water is not interrupted or contaminated due to the construction of the subway in the area. The realignment work would be carried out and a few areas in north Chennai will not receive drinking water from October 16, 10 a.m. to October 18, 6 a.m., noted an official release from the board. The Metro water board will distribute water through tanker lorries on the mentioned dates. The residents of Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones are advised to store adequate water. Supply of drinking water will be ensured to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance, the release said.

"It has been a frequent issue in the area where pipeline drinking water has been suspended due to maintenance work carried out by the Metro water board. Though the drinking water has been stopped we have access to metro water supplied through hand pumps in the morning. As apartments cannot store sufficient water for more than a day, they would get water supplied in lorries," said T Krishnakumar, a resident of Old Washermenpet (Tondiarpet zone).

It is to be noted that the Metro water board carries out drinking water and sewage pipeline replacement works across the city ahead of the northeast monsoon.