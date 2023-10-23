DMK should apologise: Annamalai on Tricolour insult incident outside Chepauk stadium

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Monday demanded an apology from the DMK party over the insulting of Tricolour outside Chepauk Stadium.

Citing a media report, Annamalai alleged that police deployed outside the cricket stadium were restricting fans from carrying Indian flags inside the stadium.

In a post on X, K Annamalai said, "Udhay Stalin had problems with the Jai Shri Ram chant during the Cricket match against Pakistan, having forgotten the treatment meted out to our players in Pakistan in the past. DMK Minister Ponmudi's son and TNCA President Ashok Sigamani have taken their political propaganda one step further and have insulted our Nation's flag today."

"The police outside the stadium disallowed fans from carrying the Indian flag to today's match in Chepauk. Who gave TNCA this right?" he added.

Demanding the strictest action against the police officers, K Annamalai said, "DMK should apologise to the people of our state, failing which, Tamil Nadu BJP will be compelled to protest against this Corrupt DMK government for denigrating the sanctity of the Tricolor." In this regard, Greater Chennai Police said that an enquiry has been initiated against the Sub Inspector deployed outside the stadium.

"The incident of Chennai Police snatched the Indian flag during Afghanistan vs Pakistan match in Chennai Chepauk stadium has been brought to notice. An enquiry has been initiated against the SI concerned deployed for bandobust duty at MAC Stadium. He was recalled to the Control Room. Appropriate action as per law will be taken based on the findings," police said.

"Apart from this solitary incident, no other was reported. It is observed that many spectators are freely carrying and displaying the Indian tri-colour inside the stadium," it added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are locking horns in the league stage game of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium.