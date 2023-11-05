DMK MLA Ezhilarasan's house gheraoed; hoax bomb threats

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Kancheepuram district on Saturday after a group of BJP functionaries staged a protest outside DMK MLA Ezhilarasan's residence.

Further, there was also a bomb threat to the legislator's house and a textile showroom which turned out to be a hoax.

Later in the day, Kancheepuram police arrested seven BJP cadres for the unlawful assembly outside MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan's house.

Police sources said that the BJP cadres protested demanding action against the MLA for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The arrested persons were identified as S Babu, Rudhra Kumar, Bhaskar, Vasan, 'Iyampettai' Shankar, Venkatesan, and Sridharan - all district-level functionaries of the BJP.

The issue pertains to Ezhilarasan's alleged remarks against PM Modi and the BJP when he went to inaugurate a ration shop in his constituency.

A group of women from the neighborhood surrounded the MLA and questioned him that their names were not included in the 'Magalir Urumai Thogai' scheme and demanded action from him.

To pacify the women, the MLA told the women that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't kept up his promise of giving Rs 15 lakhs to every citizen.

On hearing about this, the local BJP cadres filed a police complaint and on Saturday gheraoed outside the MLA's residence.

Sivakanchi Police rounded up the protestors and let them off in the evening. However, seven functionaries were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, police have also began steps to trace the caller who made the hoax call.