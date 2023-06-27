DME invites applications for MBBS and BDS admission in TN

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education under the state health department has invited applications for the admission to undergraduate medical and dental seats in the State.

A notification by the directorate stated that applications are invited for admission to undergraduate - MBBS & BDS Courses for 2023-2024 session through online mode only.

The applications can be submitted for admissions to Tamil Nadu Government Medical and Dental Colleges for Government Quota seats in Self Financing Medical and Dental Colleges.

This also includes management quota seats including NRI quota seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges.

The application along with the prospectus is available on www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in / www.tnmedicalselection.org

The applications will be accepted from June 28th, 2023 at 10 am upto July 10th, 5 pm through online registration mode. The NEET results for the admission to academic year 2023-2024 were announced on June 13.

More than 1.4 lakh students from Tamil Nadu had registered for the examination.