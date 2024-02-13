Devastated 49ers fan smashes TV after losing $20 bet, video goes viral

CHENNAI: During the high-stakes faceoff at Super Bowl 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a nail-biting overtime triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. While Chiefs supporters celebrated their team's win, the atmosphere among 49ers fans took a stark turn.

A particular 49ers enthusiast, who had placed a $20,000 bet on the game, was so disheartened by the outcome that he went to the extreme of smashing his TV in frustration. The person raged up quickly resulting in him smashing the television and was seen shouting at the top of his voice hyperactively.

The video capturing this incident has rapidly circulated across the internet.

As the distressed man was escorted outside, a woman emerged to clean the shattered television with paper towels. The incident took place as displayed in the viral X video post below:

Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the video quickly gained widespread attention. Various reactions flooded the internet in response to the video. While some users speculated that the scene appeared staged, others expressed disapproval of the man's actions.



"This cannot be real," remarked one user. "I imagine he lost a lot of money," commented another user wrote.

"There's like a 1-month-old baby right there; it should be against the law to act like this in the presence of a child that young," wrote the third user.