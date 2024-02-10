Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Land dispute falsely reported as religious conversion
A complainant said his house was being forcibly occupied by a group of Muslims.
NEW DELHI: Two locals claiming to hail from the only Hindu family in a village in Darbhanga, Bihar, said they were being forced to convert to Islam.
They alleged coercion and battery by the accused.
A complainant said his house was being forcibly occupied by a group of Muslims. AltNews found that both Hindu and Muslim families lived alongside the complainant’s house and that many Hindu families lived a short distance away.
A false communal spin was being given to a land dispute.
