DeTect: Land dispute falsely reported as religious conversion

NEW DELHI: Two locals claiming to hail from the only Hindu family in a village in Darbhanga, Bihar, said they were being forced to convert to Islam.

They alleged coercion and battery by the accused.

A complainant said his house was being forcibly occupied by a group of Muslims. AltNews found that both Hindu and Muslim families lived alongside the complainant’s house and that many Hindu families lived a short distance away.

A false communal spin was being given to a land dispute.