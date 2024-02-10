Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Land dispute falsely reported as religious conversion

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Feb 2024 7:52 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-09 19:52:42.0  )
DeTect: Land dispute falsely reported as religious conversion
A false communal spin was being given to a land dispute.

NEW DELHI: Two locals claiming to hail from the only Hindu family in a village in Darbhanga, Bihar, said they were being forced to convert to Islam.

They alleged coercion and battery by the accused.

A complainant said his house was being forcibly occupied by a group of Muslims. AltNews found that both Hindu and Muslim families lived alongside the complainant’s house and that many Hindu families lived a short distance away.

Land disputeDarbhangaBihar
DTNEXT Bureau

