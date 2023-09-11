DeTect: Clip of Gautam Gambhir making obscene gesture doctored

CHENNAI: A video of former Indian cricketer and BJP MLA Gautam Gambhir making an obscene gesture toward spectators during the rain-curtailed India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023 has gone viral.

In the clip, spectators can be apparently heard shouting “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Inshallah Inshallah” (God willing, India will be broken into pieces).



The clips are doctored and the slogan has been edited into the video of Gambhir flashing his middle finger.