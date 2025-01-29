Depressed woman kills self, injures 8-year-old daughter in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman died by suicide by slitting her throat and causing injuries to her elder daughter aged eight years in Teynampet on Tuesday.

The elder suffered a minor injury on her neck and is undergoing treatment at the Government Royapettah Hospital.

The deceased woman, identified as Jayanthi, took the extreme decision by slitting her throat and falling into a water tank in her house where she lived with her husband.

Jayanthi, a homemaker, was reportedly suffering from mental stress due to the pressure of bringing up her two young daughters, aged eight and five months. Her husband, Saravanan worked at a studio in Vadapalani.

The investigation revealed that Jayanthi had visited a clinic in Alwarpet the previous day to check on her mental health problems. On Tuesday Saravanan left for work, and Jayanthi was alone with the children. The 8-year-old daughter alerted the neighbours about the incident who in turn alerted the police.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding Jayanthi's death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app