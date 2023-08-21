Delhi Police detains rape-accused government official

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday detained the Delhi government official who has been accused of raping a minor over several months. "We have detained the accused and are interrogating him," The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Khalsi said.

The DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a case was registered in Burari Police Station of North District.

The senior government official has been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy. The accused is a Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today ordered the suspension of the official accused of rape and has sought a report from his Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.