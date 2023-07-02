Begin typing your search...

Dead man in Koyambedu: Victim identified as driver, 3 held

The deceased was identified as N Ravichandran (48), a native of Thanjavur district and working as a driver with a travel company.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 July 2023 3:39 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-02 15:50:06.0  )
Dead man in Koyambedu: Victim identified as driver, 3 held
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Two days after a dead man was found in an open ground in Koyambedu, Police have established his identity as an Omni bus driver. CMBT Police have arrested three persons including two transgenders for murdering the driver.

The deceased was identified as N Ravichandran (48), a native of Thanjavur district and working as a driver with a travel company. On Friday (June 30), around 6 am, Police were informed of a dead body in the ground after which personnel from CMBT police station recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for post mortem.

After finding injuries on Ravichandran's body, CMBT police registered a case of murder and after investigations, police found that he was murdered after a quarrel with the accused when they allegedly demanded the deceased to share his liquor.

The arrested persons were identified as P Sampathkumar (25) of Virudhachalam and Transgenders, N Preethi alias Janakiraman (35), S Aarthi alias Sathya (38) of Koyambedu. All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

ChennaiDead man in KoyambeduMan found dead in KoyambeduKoyambedu murderCMBT policeKilpauk Medical College HospitalTransgenders arrested
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X