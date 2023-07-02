Dead man in Koyambedu: Victim identified as driver, 3 held

CHENNAI: Two days after a dead man was found in an open ground in Koyambedu, Police have established his identity as an Omni bus driver. CMBT Police have arrested three persons including two transgenders for murdering the driver.



The deceased was identified as N Ravichandran (48), a native of Thanjavur district and working as a driver with a travel company. On Friday (June 30), around 6 am, Police were informed of a dead body in the ground after which personnel from CMBT police station recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for post mortem.



After finding injuries on Ravichandran's body, CMBT police registered a case of murder and after investigations, police found that he was murdered after a quarrel with the accused when they allegedly demanded the deceased to share his liquor.



The arrested persons were identified as P Sampathkumar (25) of Virudhachalam and Transgenders, N Preethi alias Janakiraman (35), S Aarthi alias Sathya (38) of Koyambedu. All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

